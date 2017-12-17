Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable for Monday

Leonard (rest) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Leonard received the night off for rest Saturday against the Mavericks, as the Spurs are looking to ease him back into the swing of things considering he's only played two games since returning from injury. That said, after getting the night off Saturday, Leonard is fully expected to be back Monday and should rejoin the starting lineup. He played just 16 and 17 minutes, respectively, in the two games since his return, so it wouldn't be surprising if Leonard once again had some restrictions if cleared as expected. That would also send Rudy Gay back to a bench role.