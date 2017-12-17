Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable for Monday
Leonard (rest) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Leonard received the night off for rest Saturday against the Mavericks, as the Spurs are looking to ease him back into the swing of things considering he's only played two games since returning from injury. That said, after getting the night off Saturday, Leonard is fully expected to be back Monday and should rejoin the starting lineup. He played just 16 and 17 minutes, respectively, in the two games since his return, so it wouldn't be surprising if Leonard once again had some restrictions if cleared as expected. That would also send Rudy Gay back to a bench role.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Still on minutes restriction Monday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will play, start Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Friday, sit Saturday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable Friday vs. Houston•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Excels in season debut Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Starting in season debut Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...