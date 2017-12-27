Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable for Thursday
Leonard (rest) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Leonard has been rested in three of the last six games, as the Spurs continue to ease him back into the action. He was able to play 26 minutes Tuesday, which was his highest number since his return, so there's certainly a chance the Spurs are close to releasing him for a full workload. For now, it appears Leonard will play Thursday, but it will be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off considering the Spurs propensity to be overly cautious with injuries.
