Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable for Tuesday
Leonard (quad) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Leonard sat out the Spurs' last game Saturday, but it appears he will not miss a second straight contest. However, he was the initially listed as probable for Saturday's game before ultimately being ruled out on game day, so fantasy players will want to check for final confirmation on Leonard's status Tuesday night.
