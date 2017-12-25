Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable for Tuesday

Leonard (quad) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Leonard sat out the Spurs' last game Saturday, but it appears he will not miss a second straight contest. However, he was the initially listed as probable for Saturday's game before ultimately being ruled out on game day, so fantasy players will want to check for final confirmation on Leonard's status Tuesday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories