Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable Friday vs. Houston

Leonard (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard made his season debut Tuesday, racking up 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes. He'll head into Friday with a probable tag, as he's likely experiencing some soreness following Tuesday's contest. More word on his status should emerge following morning shootaround.

