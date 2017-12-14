Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable Friday vs. Houston
Leonard (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard made his season debut Tuesday, racking up 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes. He'll head into Friday with a probable tag, as he's likely experiencing some soreness following Tuesday's contest. More word on his status should emerge following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Excels in season debut Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Starting in season debut Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Practices Monday, uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.