Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable Saturday vs. Pistons
Leonard (rest) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Leonard was held out of Thursday's contest against the Knicks for injury management purposes, but will most likely play Saturday. More word on his status should emerge following that day's shootaround. Assuming he returns, Kyle Anderson could take a minutes hit, though Rudy Gay (heel) has been ruled out for two weeks, opening up time for Anderson to see significant run, even with Leonard back.
