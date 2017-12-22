Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable Saturday vs. Sacramento

Leonard (quad) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Kings.

Leonard continues to work his way back from a quad injury that robbed him of the first 27 games of the season. Most recently, he saw 20 minutes against the Jazz on Thursday, posting 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. More word on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories