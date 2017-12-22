Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable Saturday vs. Sacramento
Leonard (quad) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Kings.
Leonard continues to work his way back from a quad injury that robbed him of the first 27 games of the season. Most recently, he saw 20 minutes against the Jazz on Thursday, posting 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. More word on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 10 points Thursday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Starting Thursday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Still on minutes restriction Monday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will play, start Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable for Monday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...