Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable to play Tuesday
Leonard is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Leonard is not dealing with an injury, but he hasn't yet been formally cleared for back-to-backs, so it's possible the Spurs could opt to rest him with the expectation that he'd play Wednesday. As of Monday night, however, expect the All-Star to be in the lineup against New York.
