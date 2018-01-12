Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver
Leonard (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Leonard has missed the past three contests while nursing a strained left shoulder, but some rest and recovery has apparently done some good, as he's tentatively a 50/50 shot to take the floor Saturday. More word on his availability should arrive following morning shootaround. If he does take the floor, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans would likely see reduced run.
