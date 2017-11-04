Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Remains out Sunday

Leonard (quad) remains out Sunday against the Suns, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Leonard will remain out as he works back from a quad injury. The All-NBA First-Teamer is yet to take the floor this season and the Spurs will continue to handle his status on a game-to-game basis.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories