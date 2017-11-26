Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Return date still unknown
Leonard (quad) remains without a firm return timeline.
The Spurs have remained mum on Leonard's status over the past several weeks, and there's been little reason to expect the forward to return to game action any time soon. His status has been updated on a game-to-game basis, and the Spurs have officially ruled him out for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks. At this point, Leonard's recovery is likely to push into December, meaning Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson should continue to pick up increased minutes.
