Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Return expected by end of week
Leonard (quad) is expected to return to game action by the end of this week, Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News reports. According to Finger, the coaching staff considered bringing him back for Monday's game against the Pistons, but opted to play it safe.
The Spurs have been playing it relatively close to the vest when it comes to Leonard's timeline and availability since his injury was first announced. However, he progressed to five-on-five scrimmages at the beginning of the month, so the news that he'll probably be returning by the end of this week isn't coming too far out of left field. From here on out, he should likely be considered day-to-day, especially with Finger mentioning that the coaching staff thought about sending Leonard out Monday. Once Leonard makes it to the floor, there will likely be fewer minutes for the likes of Rudy Gay.
