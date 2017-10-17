Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out for Wednesday's opener

Leonard (quadriceps) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

It was announced last week that Leonard was expected to miss the opener, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Spurs continue to remain mum on his overall timetable for a return, however, meaning Leonard will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson should benefit the most from Leonard's absence, giving them a temporary boost in value to start the 2017-18 campaign. Leonard's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Bulls.