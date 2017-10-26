Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Friday vs. Magic

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

The Spurs refuse to give any sort of timetable for a return and will instead, continue to evaluate Leonard on a game-to-game basis. He doesn't appear to have rejoined full contact practices, but once he does, that should be an indicator that Leonard's on the brink of making his debut. In the meantime, look for Kyle Anderson to pick up another start at small forward, with Rudy Gay picking up extra minutes off the bench.