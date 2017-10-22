Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday vs. Raptors
Leonard (quad) will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup against the Raptors.
Leonard is reportedly progressing well in his recovery from right quadriceps tendinopathy and he even traveled with the team to Chicago over the weekend for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls. While that is all certainly encouraging, Leonard won't be ready for Monday's contest and there still hasn't been a concrete timetable given for his expected return. He'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but in the meantime, both Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay should benefit with boosted minutes at small forward.
