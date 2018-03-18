Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors,

Kawhi will likely remain sidelined until he is able to get back to practicing with the Spurs, but he remains without a clear timetable, so the All-Star will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. San Antonio plays at home all week, so Leonard's next chance to return will be Wednesday against Washington.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories