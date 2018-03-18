Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday
Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors,
Kawhi will likely remain sidelined until he is able to get back to practicing with the Spurs, but he remains without a clear timetable, so the All-Star will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. San Antonio plays at home all week, so Leonard's next chance to return will be Wednesday against Washington.
