Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Saturday
Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Leonard apparently felt more discomfort than anticipated after going through Saturday's morning shootaround, which will cause him to miss the matchup against the Kings. In his stead, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay should see expanded roles.
