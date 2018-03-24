Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday
Leonard (quad) will not play Sunday against Milwaukee, Tom Orsborn of the Express-News reports.
In a shocking development, Leonard will remain out as he continues to work back from a somewhat-mysterious quad injury that's sidelined him for most of the season. With only eight regular season games remaining beyond Sunday, it's anyone's guess when, or if, Leonard will be back on the court for San Antonio.
