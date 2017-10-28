Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

San Antonio continues to be tight-lipped regarding Leonard's status, but he's still yet to play this season while battling a right quad injury. We'll continue to update Leonard's status on a game-to-game basis, though it's difficult to estimate when, exactly, he'll make his season debut. Expect Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay to keep picking up increased minutes in Leonard's stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories