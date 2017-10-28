Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday
Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
San Antonio continues to be tight-lipped regarding Leonard's status, but he's still yet to play this season while battling a right quad injury. We'll continue to update Leonard's status on a game-to-game basis, though it's difficult to estimate when, exactly, he'll make his season debut. Expect Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay to keep picking up increased minutes in Leonard's stead.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Friday vs. Magic•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out again vs. Heat•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday vs. Raptors•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Confirmed out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Likely out again Saturday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out for Wednesday's opener•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...