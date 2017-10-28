Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Sunday

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

San Antonio continues to be tight-lipped regarding Leonard's status, but he's still yet to play this season while battling a right quad injury. We'll continue to update Leonard's status on a game-to-game basis, though it's difficult to estimate when, exactly, he'll make his season debut. Expect Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay to keep picking up increased minutes in Leonard's stead.