Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 10 points Thursday
Leonard scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 20 minutes during Thursday's 100-89 loss to Utah.
In his fourth game of the season, Leonard has yet to have a breakout game on offense. However, this is a result of an apparent minutes restriction in place since his return from a quad injury. On Thursday, the forward played a season-high 20 minutes while scoring 10 points against Utah. As his minutes increase, expect Leonard's overall numbers to rise. However, it is unclear how long it will be before Leonard is a full go. On the positive side, Leonard's shot has not dissipated, shooting an even 50.0 percent from the floor on 9.0 shots per game.
