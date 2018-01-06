Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores game-high 21 points Friday

Leonard scored 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 103-89 win against Phoenix.

From a scoring perspective, Leonard is improving game-by game. Through eight games, the forward is averaging 15.9 points after scoring at least 21 points in three of his last four games. Step by step, Leonard is getting back into the rhythm on offense. However, after shooting 1-of-6 from beyond the arc Friday, Leonard is now shooting a career-low 32.4 percent on 4.3 shots from three-point land. In addition, he is shooting a career-low 45.6 percent on 12.9 shots from the field thus far. Over his last four games, Leonard has shot more often, sinking 43.2 percent of his 16.7 shots per game. Leonard will look to build on his scoring progress when San Antonio takes on Portland Sunday.