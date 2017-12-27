Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores season-high 21 points

Leonard scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 109-97 win against Brooklyn.

In a season-high 26 minutes, Leonard set a season-high with 21 points in his fifth game of the season. In four previous games, the forward's offensive production was middling at best with an average of 10.5 points in 17.0 minutes per game. With his minutes increased, Leonard resembled more of the scorer that averaged 25.5 points last season than he has before Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether or not Leonard's workload will continue to increase. However, Tuesday's scoring performance is a step in the right direction for Leonard as he works back into the lineup.