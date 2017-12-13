Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Starting in season debut Tuesday

Leonard (quad) will immediately join the starting lineup for his season debut Tuesday against the Mavericks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

It was announced earlier Tuesday that Leonard would make his debut, but this latest update confirms he'll immediately rejoin the starting lineup. That said, the Spurs haven't provided any sort of clarification on a workload for Leonard, so it's unclear just how much playing time he'll see following a lengthy absence. It seems likely that Leonard will see some restrictions, which should make him a risky DFS play for Tuesday's slate. With Leonard back in the top unit, look for Rudy Gay to head to the bench and see a decreased role moving forward.