Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Starting Thursday

Leonard will start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs, who are on the second half of a back-to-back set, opted to rest Leonard in their first game Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. The star wing will return to action Thursday, but it remains to be seen if he will have his minute restriction stretched out. He has not logged more than 15 minutes through three contests, which clearly limits his fantasy expectations.