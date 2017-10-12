Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Status for opener remains uncertain
Leonard's (quad) status for Wednesday's regular-season opener remains uncertain, Tom Orsborn of MySanAntonio.com reports.
Leonard has already been ruled out of the entire preseason schedule, so he'll remain sidelined for Friday's finale. That being said, the Spurs have yet to provide any sort of concrete timetable for a return, including an update on his availability for the regular-season opener. "We've seen him in the gym and in rehab, but he hasn't scrimmaged, so it's hard to tell what stage he is in," Manu Ginobili said after practice Thursday. "It's a question mark." The fact that Leonard isn't even scrimmaging yet is certainly discouraging, and at this point, it appears to be a wait-and-see approach. Consider Leonard highly questionable for the opener for now and if he does miss time, guys like Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson appear to be the favorites to fill in with added minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: To miss preseason•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Absent from Saturday's scrimmage•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Progressing as expected in recovery•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out for Game 4 vs. Warriors•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Unlikely to play in Game 4•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out for Game 3•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...