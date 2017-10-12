Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Status for opener remains uncertain

Leonard's (quad) status for Wednesday's regular-season opener remains uncertain, Tom Orsborn of MySanAntonio.com reports.

Leonard has already been ruled out of the entire preseason schedule, so he'll remain sidelined for Friday's finale. That being said, the Spurs have yet to provide any sort of concrete timetable for a return, including an update on his availability for the regular-season opener. "We've seen him in the gym and in rehab, but he hasn't scrimmaged, so it's hard to tell what stage he is in," Manu Ginobili said after practice Thursday. "It's a question mark." The fact that Leonard isn't even scrimmaging yet is certainly discouraging, and at this point, it appears to be a wait-and-see approach. Consider Leonard highly questionable for the opener for now and if he does miss time, guys like Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson appear to be the favorites to fill in with added minutes.