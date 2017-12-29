Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Status uncertain for Thursday
Leonard's (rest) status is uncertain for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Leonard was originally considered probable Thursday, though it now appears that coach Gregg Popovich is giving some serious thought to having his star sit out. For now, Leonard is likely closer to questionable than probable and we may not get final word on his availability until right before tip-off. If Leonard is ultimately rested, Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson would likely pick up some extra minutes.
