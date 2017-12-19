Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Still on minutes restriction Monday
Loenard scored seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and an assist in only 16 minutes during Monday's 109-91 win over the Clippers.
Five different Spurs scored in double digits Monday, but Leonard wasn't one of them as he remains on a very tight leash as he works his way back into game shape from the quad injury that sidelined him for the first seven weeks of the season. San Antonio plays three games in four days starting Wednesday, so don't expect Leonard's minutes to increase dramatically until at least after Christmas, if not after the calendar flips to 2018.
