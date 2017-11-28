Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Takes contact, nearing return to 5-on-5 work

Leonard (quad) is close to participating in 5-on-5 scrimmaging, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports. "He's getting very close and making progress," coach Gregg Popovich said. "He's having contact now and hopefully we will get him back shortly."

Leonard was reportedly working out at the team facility with teammate Tony Parker over the weekend and Parker himself indicated he expected Leonard back in two-to-three weeks. That seems to be backed up by this latest update, as Leonard has now been cleared for contact and continues to progress in his recovery. The potential to participate in full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmaging in the near future is now also in sight, so Leonard could be nearing the end of his lengthy absence from a quad injury. More updates should be provided as his level of participation increases, but as it currently stands, Leonard may finally be nearing the end of the recovery process.