Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting March return
Leonard (groin) hopes to return to the lineup at some point in March, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Leonard reportedly plans to rejoin the team for workouts at some point this week, though he's not expected to go through 5-on-5 practices right away. That said, Leonard is going to ramp up his activity over the next few weeks with the chance to return to the lineup by the end of the month. It was released last week that Leonard had been medically cleared to play and it was a pain tolerance issue, but the Spurs likely aren't going to rush him back. For that reason, it wouldn't be surprising if Leonard ultimately didn't see the floor until the playoffs. Look for additional updates to be provided as he ups his participation in the coming few weeks.
