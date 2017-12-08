Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting Tuesday return

Leonard (quad) is targeting Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks for a return, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There was some optimism that Leonard may be back for Saturday's tilt against the Suns, but that no longer appears to be the case after being re-evaluated Friday. More word on his availability, as well as a possible minutes restriction, will likely emerge as Tuesday draws closer and he continues to go through workouts while being evaluated by the team's medical staff. Assuming he does return, Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson are strong candidates to see their roles reduced.