Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting Tuesday return
Leonard (quad) is targeting Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks for a return, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
There was some optimism that Leonard may be back for Saturday's tilt against the Suns, but that no longer appears to be the case after being re-evaluated Friday. More word on his availability, as well as a possible minutes restriction, will likely emerge as Tuesday draws closer and he continues to go through workouts while being evaluated by the team's medical staff. Assuming he does return, Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson are strong candidates to see their roles reduced.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Friday, could debut Saturday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Return expected by end of week•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Goes through 5-on-5 scrimmages•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Takes contact, nearing return to 5-on-5 work•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Working out at team facility•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...