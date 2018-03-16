Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: To remain out Saturday
Leonard (quad) is out for Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
This news doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as it was revealed Thursday that Leonard has yet to resume practicing with the team. Assuming he begins practicing soon, his next chance to take the floor will come Monday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Thursday, yet to resume practicing•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Won't return Thursday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Could return vs. Pelicans•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting March return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has final say in ability to return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...