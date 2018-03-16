Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: To remain out Saturday

Leonard (quad) is out for Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

This news doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as it was revealed Thursday that Leonard has yet to resume practicing with the team. Assuming he begins practicing soon, his next chance to take the floor will come Monday against the Warriors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories