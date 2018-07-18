Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Traded to Raptors

The Spurs have agreed to trade Leonard, along with Danny Green, to the Raptors in exchange for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Leonard's long standoff with the Spurs has finally come to an end, and he'll now head north to join what was the best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. Of course, that was with DeRozan leading the charge, but a healthy Leonard is an even better No. 1 scorer and defender. Leonard's health is the biggest question mark heading into next season, and it's likely part of the reason the Raptors didn't have to overpay for his services. Leonard played in only nine games last season amid a lingering quad injury, and the entire situation remains shrouded in mystery. Toronto is gambling that Leonard, who has only one year left on his contract, will get back to his 2016-17 form, when he averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.