Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Unlikely to return this season
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday that he would be surprised if Leonard (quadriceps) played again this season, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard has played a total of nine games during the 2017-18 campaign, as he's been limited by recurring tendinopathy in his right quad. While the Spurs originally believed their star forward would return prior to season's end, Popovich's update suggests the team could be prepared to soldier on without the star wing. The news amounts to a significant blow for fantasy owners who have held on to Leonard for this long, but it may be wise to hold on a little longer just to make sure reports about the 26-year-old's health don't improve in the near future. Assuming Leonard remains out, Kyle Anderson will continue starting at small forward in his place, while the Spurs run their offense largely through LaMarcus Aldridge.
