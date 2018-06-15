Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Wants out of San Antonio

Leonard (quadriceps) wants to be traded from the Spurs, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Multiple reports have come through saying that Leonard wants out, and Yahoo's Shams Charania reported in more detail that the superstar "has grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready for move." While this is certainly shocking news, it seemed like the tension behind the scenes between Leonard and the Spurs was building towards this moment despite the fact that Leonard would have been capable for a massive contract extension that only San Antonio could pay him. Nevertheless, it appears at some point that the former Finals MVP will be on his way out of San Antonio this offseason in a trade that should result in a massive haul for the Spurs.