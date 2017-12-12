Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will make season debut Tuesday
Leonard (quad) has officially been cleared to make his season debut Tuesday against the Mavericks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
As expected, Leonard will make his much-anticipated debut after missing nearly the first two months of the season with a quad injury. Leonard, who has not played since Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals (May 14), will be limited in his return to action, though at this point the Spurs have not divulged how many minutes the All-NBA forward is expected to play right away. It's fair to expect the Spurs to bring him along relatively gradually, and they'll get two days off following Tuesday's contest before a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set against the Rockets and Mavericks. Leonard closed last season with averages of 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three.
