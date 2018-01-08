Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play Monday

Leonard (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise given that the Spurs were looking ahead to Thursday as a potential return date for Leonard, as the All-Star swingman is dealing with a partial tear in his left shoulder. Fortunately, as of now, there isn't much concern surrounding Leonard's injury, but the team will remain cautious with him, and he should be considered questionable-at-best to play in Los Angeles on Thursday. Look for Kyle Anderson to get another start in Leonard's absence Monday.