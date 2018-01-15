Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play vs. Hawks
Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich had given Leonard a 50-50 chance to play in Monday's game in Atlanta, but given that the All-Star is still dealing with the lingering effects of a quad injury, it's no surprise the team is electing to exercise extreme caution. Kyle Anderson will likely be inserted back into the starting lineup in Leonard's absence Monday.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...