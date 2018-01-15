Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play vs. Hawks

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich had given Leonard a 50-50 chance to play in Monday's game in Atlanta, but given that the All-Star is still dealing with the lingering effects of a quad injury, it's no surprise the team is electing to exercise extreme caution. Kyle Anderson will likely be inserted back into the starting lineup in Leonard's absence Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories