Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play vs. Hawks

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich had given Leonard a 50-50 chance to play in Monday's game in Atlanta, but given that the All-Star is still dealing with the lingering effects of a quad injury, it's no surprise the team is electing to exercise extreme caution. Kyle Anderson will likely be inserted back into the starting lineup in Leonard's absence Monday.