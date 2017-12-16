Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Friday, sit Saturday

Leonard (quadriceps) will play Friday against the Rockets, but sit for Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard made his long awaited season debut in Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks. He logged 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block across 16 minutes. The star wing will likely remain on a minute restriction Friday, but it remains to be seen if there will be an increase. There is no surprise that the Spurs will opt to rest him on the second half of a back-to-back set. Rudy Gay will likely see increased run in Leonard's absence Saturday.