Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will play, start Monday vs. Clippers

Leonard will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garica of Project Spurs reports.

Leonard got the night off for rest on Saturday against the Mavericks, as the Spurs were on the second night of a back-to-back set. However, he was given a probable designation coming into Monday and was always expected to play, so it comes as no surprise that he'll take on his typical spot in the starting lineup. That said, Leonard has logged just 17 and 16 minutes, respectively, over his first two games back, so fantasy owners should expect some restrictions once again Monday.