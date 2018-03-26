Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will remain out Tuesday

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Leonard has yet to rejoin the Spurs for practices and until he does so, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until a timetable for return is provided, with his next shot to take the court coming on Thursday against the Thunder. At this point, it's unclear if Leonard will take the court over the last seven games of the season.