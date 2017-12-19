Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will rest Wednesday

Leonard will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

With the Spurs playing on the first night of a back-to-back, they'll hold out both Leonard and Tony Parker as both players work back to full strength after missing significant time due to injury. Leonard made his season debut a week ago (Dec. 12) against the Mavericks and has played between 16 and 17 minutes in all three games in which he's played. He'll likely return to action Thursday in Utah, and it's possible the Spurs will give him a slightly longer leash, minutes-wise.