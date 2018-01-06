Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will start Friday
Leonard will start Friday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The expectation all along was that Leonard would play, so this isn't exactly news. However, the Spurs will be without LaMarcus Aldridge on Friday, so Leonard may be tasked with handling more offensive responsibility. He'll start at his usual small forward spot, while Kyle Anderson moves up to power forward in Aldridge's stead.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Among several Spurs resting Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has best game since return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Probable to play Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Plays 27 minutes in loss•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...