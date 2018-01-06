Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will start Friday

Leonard will start Friday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The expectation all along was that Leonard would play, so this isn't exactly news. However, the Spurs will be without LaMarcus Aldridge on Friday, so Leonard may be tasked with handling more offensive responsibility. He'll start at his usual small forward spot, while Kyle Anderson moves up to power forward in Aldridge's stead.

