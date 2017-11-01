Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Thursday

Leonard (quadriceps) has 'no possibility' of taking the floor Thursday against the Warriors, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs are still keeping Leonard relatively day-to-day with a quad injury, though Osborn has confidence that the star forward will still be sidelined Thursday. Unfortunately, fantasy owners with Leonard on their team are probably just going to have to wait the situation out.

