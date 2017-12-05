Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
News broke early Tuesday that Leonard is expected back by the end of the week and the coaching staff considered deploying him Monday against the Pistons, essentially making him day-to-day. But, the season debut won't come Wednesday against the Heat. His next chance to take the floor will be Friday against the Celtics.
