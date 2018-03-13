Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Won't return Thursday
Leonard (quad), who was hopeful he would be able to return Thursday against the Pelicans, will not be available for the game, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Leonard's potential return date will be pushed back until at least Saturday against the Timberwolves as he continues to recover. In the meantime, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay should continue to hold down most of the minutes at small forward.
