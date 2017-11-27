Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Working out at team facility
According to teammate Tony Parker, Leonard could return to action in two-to-three weeks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
While the words of a teammate should be taken with a grain of salt, Parker's comments are still a positive sign considering the Spurs have revealed very little information regarding Leonard's prognosis. "He's close," Parker said of Leonard at Monday's practice. "You know the Spurs, they are going to to take no risks. It's going to be... a couple of weeks, three weeks, they are not going to take any risks, but he is looking good so far." Parker went on to say that he's participated in informal practices with Leonard, who has also been working out with former-Spurs Matt Bonner and Tim Duncan. "He was looking good the last two or three practices he had with me," Parker added.
