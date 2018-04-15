Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Yet to be cleared, remains without timetable
Leonard (quad) has yet to be cleared by his medical team and remains without a timetable for return, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Leonard missed Game 1 of the playoffs on Saturday as expected and at this point, a return during the playoffs still seems unlikely. According to the report, Leonard is being examined routinely and continues to rehab back in New York, but his medical staff isn't willing to put any sort of timetable on it. It's safe to assume Leonard is out for Game 2 on Monday, which is a tough blow to a Spurs team that got absolutely dominated by the Warriors in Game 1.
