Bates-Diop (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings.
Bates-Diop has missed just one game since Jan. 23, a rare feat by a Spurs player in that stretch, and has started in six consecutive games. With Keldon Johnson (foot), Jeremy Sochan (knee) and Devin Vassell (knee) all out, Bates-Diop should handle a large offensive workload once again Sunday.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable Sunday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 20 points Friday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 11 second-half points•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Upgraded to available•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Unlikely to play Sunday•