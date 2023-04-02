Bates-Diop (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings.

Bates-Diop has missed just one game since Jan. 23, a rare feat by a Spurs player in that stretch, and has started in six consecutive games. With Keldon Johnson (foot), Jeremy Sochan (knee) and Devin Vassell (knee) all out, Bates-Diop should handle a large offensive workload once again Sunday.