Bates-Diop (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bates-Diop missed the last three games due to a foot injury, but he'll be back in action against Portland. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Tabbed as questionable•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out for Monday's contest•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Out due to foot injury•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Decent showing in return•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Wednesday•