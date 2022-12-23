Bates-Diop will come off the bench Thursday against New Orleans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Bates-Diop returned to the starting five Monday against the Rockets, but he'll shift to a bench role for Thursday's clash. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in his last game off the bench Saturday against Miami.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Gets chance with first unit•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Joining second unit•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Efficient performance in loss•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Returns to starting five•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Available Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Tabbed as questionable•