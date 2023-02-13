Bates-Diop is starting Monday's contest against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com.

After coming off the bench for the Spurs' previous outing, Bates-Diop is officially making his 22nd start of the season Monday. The Ohio State product is averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 28.0 minutes per game during his outings as a starter this year.